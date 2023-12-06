11,407 Shares in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 23,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,240 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $72.99 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

