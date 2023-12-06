1,445 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 805.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

AIRR stock opened at $52.36 on Wednesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $55.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. The company has a market cap of $502.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0185 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

