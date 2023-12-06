159,701 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 159,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 683,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 26,548 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 361,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 235,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 65,846 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HBI opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $8.80.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

