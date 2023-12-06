20,939 Shares in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Webster Financial by 305.8% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Webster Financial by 41.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 209.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $46.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.36. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $677.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.11 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WBS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

