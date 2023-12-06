24,843 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming raised its stake in Victory Capital by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Victory Capital by 11.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $34.97.

Victory Capital Announces Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $209.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VCTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.