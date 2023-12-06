Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,284 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 368,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,221,000 after buying an additional 23,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618 shares in the company, valued at $58,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,148 shares of company stock worth $306,194. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Down 1.9 %

AEIS stock opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 5.32. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.56.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $409.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.