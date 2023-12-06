Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $43.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $35.68 and a 12 month high of $44.43.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

