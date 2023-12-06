Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $15,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 102,564 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7,673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $224,737.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $90,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,394.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,541 shares of company stock worth $359,259 in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegiant Travel Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.56. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $565.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.69 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.15%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2023, it operated a fleet of 122 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

