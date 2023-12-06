Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Boosted by J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 3.7% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.