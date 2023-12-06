América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,794 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in América Móvil during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in América Móvil by 1,425.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,876 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Up 0.2 %

América Móvil stock opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $15.99 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). América Móvil had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.3605 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, América Móvil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

América Móvil Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

