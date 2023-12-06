Analyzing Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Thryv and Lendway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thryv $960.17 million 0.69 $54.35 million ($1.57) -12.06 Lendway $18.80 million 0.44 $10.05 million $1.11 4.24

Thryv has higher revenue and earnings than Lendway. Thryv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thryv -5.44% 12.62% 4.43% Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Thryv and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Thryv has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Thryv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Thryv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Thryv and Lendway, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thryv 0 0 2 0 3.00 Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thryv presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.35%. Given Thryv’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Thryv is more favorable than Lendway.

Summary

Thryv beats Lendway on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc. provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools. The company also offers Thryv, a SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which offers customer relationship management, omnichannel email and text marketing automation, scheduling and appointment management, estimating, invoicing, payments, social media management, reputation management, document management, and centralized customer communication; Hub by Thryv, a franchisor with real-time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple location. In addition, it provides Marketing Center, a marketing and advertising platform for paid advertising campaigns with automated recommendations, tagging, and landing page creation; Thryv Add-ons provides local marketing and lead generation solution including GMB Optimization services, HIPPA protections, and SEO tools; ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid via credit card and ACH. The company was formerly known as Dex Media Holdings, Inc. Thryv Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in DFW Airport, Texas.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

