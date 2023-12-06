Andra AP fonden Trims Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 0.4% of Andra AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NNS Holding acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.38. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.