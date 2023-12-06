AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 139.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned 0.11% of AngioDynamics worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 203,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 10,536 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 39,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th.

AngioDynamics Stock Performance

AngioDynamics stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average is $8.22. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $264.21 million, a P/E ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.70 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

(Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.