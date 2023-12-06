Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is California Public Employees Retirement System’s Largest Position

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,882,919 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 514,565 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.1% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Apple worth $7,154,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in Apple by 2.4% during the second quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 443,744 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $86,073,000 after purchasing an additional 10,490 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 239,971 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $364,772,000 after buying an additional 72,029 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $67,315,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,598,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,637,675,000 after acquiring an additional 834,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 13.6% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $32,692,000 after acquiring an additional 20,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

