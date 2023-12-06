Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 554 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 200.0% during the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NNS Holding bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.38. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, November 24th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $23,483,548.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

