Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 32,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total value of $5,694,258.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,788,259.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.25.

Apple Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $193.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.38. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

