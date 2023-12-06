Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 670,409 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,163,933 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 670,409 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $803,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 27th. HSBC initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

