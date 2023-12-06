Augean (LON:AUG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.69) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.69). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.69), with a volume of 20,871 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 371 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 371.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
