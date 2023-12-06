Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Stock Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHVN. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Biohaven
In other news, CEO Vlad Coric purchased 113,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,657,031 shares in the company, valued at $36,454,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Buten purchased 22,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 154,181 shares of company stock worth $3,402,138 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Biohaven
Biohaven Price Performance
BHVN opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $34.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48.
Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Ltd. will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.
Biohaven Company Profile
Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.
Further Reading
