Blume Capital Management Inc. Buys 475 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,814 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.99 and a 200 day moving average of $132.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Redburn Partners boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

