BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Decreases Stock Holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lessened its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,310 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned approximately 0.09% of Domo worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Domo by 60.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Domo by 1,338.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on DOMO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Domo in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut Domo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

Domo Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Domo stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.40. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $338.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Insider Activity

In other Domo news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,603. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 25,400 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.71 per share, for a total transaction of $246,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,603. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,900 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.90 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

See Also

