BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 16,420,939 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC reduced its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,420,939 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

HOPE stock opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $13.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

See Also

