BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Sells 3,114 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC decreased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,114 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 484,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after buying an additional 147,124 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,921,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 325,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,757,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after buying an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AGM. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of AGM stock opened at $169.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.77. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a one year low of $111.28 and a one year high of $180.16.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

