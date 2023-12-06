Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Braze were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Braze by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after acquiring an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after acquiring an additional 845,194 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 27.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 54.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 215.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BRZE shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Braze from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Braze from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $56.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $56.88.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 29.85% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $108,927.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,085,640.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $234,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,542 shares in the company, valued at $10,245,248.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $108,927.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,140 shares of company stock worth $12,405,031. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

