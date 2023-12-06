California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 452,207 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,578,419 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 452,207 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.7% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,667,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Microsoft by 20.8% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 16.2% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $372.52 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $219.35 and a 12 month high of $384.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.16 and its 200 day moving average is $337.48.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, China Renaissance started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $466.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

