Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Holdings in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,062,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,270,000 after purchasing an additional 356,411 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after purchasing an additional 33,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,239,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,039,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,881,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Shyft Group

In other The Shyft Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Douyard bought 9,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $100,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,506 shares in the company, valued at $904,716.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHYF. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Shyft Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

The Shyft Group Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $380.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.66. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $34.10.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $201.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

