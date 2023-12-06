Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 201 Shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF stock opened at $107.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.68. The company has a market cap of $176.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard US Multifactor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Multifactor ETF (VFMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Diversified Multi-Factor index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in US equities exhibiting value, momentum, quality and low volatility factors. VFMF was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

