Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 876 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 188.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

KREF opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $889.94 million, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 384.64, a current ratio of 384.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -573.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KREF. JMP Securities increased their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.42.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

