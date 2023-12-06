Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.