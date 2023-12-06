Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WU. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 1,715.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 343.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Western Union by 294.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Stock Down 0.8 %

WU opened at $11.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 111.74% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

Western Union Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

