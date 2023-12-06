Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNX opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. CNX Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $14.36 and a 12-month high of $23.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 58.04%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNX shares. Truist Financial upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CNX Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.40.

In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 98,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $2,169,970.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 45,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $999,923.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 251,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 98,635 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,169,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,330. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

