Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Morphic by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 491,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after buying an additional 184,666 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 67,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,443 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Morphic by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Schegerin sold 20,000 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $1,086,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,550.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Slattery purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $49,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at $186,759.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MORF opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.38. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.34 and a 1-year high of $63.08.
Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.25. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 24.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidate MORF-057, an a4ß7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
