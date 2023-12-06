Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,965 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $15,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 744.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,257,000 after purchasing an additional 799,785 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 20.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 754,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,348,000 after buying an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $5,556,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 43.8% in the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 166,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after buying an additional 50,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $3,782,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADUS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

