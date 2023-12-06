Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 64.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $15,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 293.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 181,964 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 77,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,832,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,495 shares in the company, valued at $4,414,914.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mobileye Global news, Director Claire C. Mccaskill acquired 27,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,093.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,087.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,414,914.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $39.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -498.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.33. Mobileye Global Inc. has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.77 million. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 2.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on MBLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mobileye Global from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.14.

Mobileye Global Company Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

