Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.30 Million Holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 892,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,588 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Premier Financial were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 1,681.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after acquiring an additional 716,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 40.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,190,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,608,000 after acquiring an additional 340,964 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 34.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,038,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 268,057 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 128,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 616.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 80,253 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PFC opened at $21.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.02. Premier Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $28.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $67.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFC shares. Hovde Group started coverage on Premier Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Premier Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $30,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.