Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $14.65 Million Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,454,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,838 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $14,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MRC Global by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,193,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 70,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in MRC Global by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MRC Global by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 22,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 167,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MRC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $878.41 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.06. MRC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.16 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 30.19%. MRC Global’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

