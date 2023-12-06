Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $15.20 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $15,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 57.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the second quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CL King began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $30.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $160.61 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Enerpac Tool Group Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.