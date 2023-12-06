Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $16.01 Million Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,475,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $16,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 46.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 18,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,681,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after buying an additional 321,502 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 255,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 66.82, a current ratio of 66.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.70%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

