Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 937,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,750 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after buying an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Heritage Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $662.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $61.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 25.63%. Analysts predict that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.82%.

Insider Transactions at Heritage Financial

In other news, Director Brian Charneski purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $83,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,540 shares in the company, valued at $610,218. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

