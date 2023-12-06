Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,596 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $14,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 27.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,293,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,347,000 after buying an additional 3,554,133 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 392.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,276,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,683 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,917,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $22,913,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 595.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,787,000 after acquiring an additional 750,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

NYSE NOMD opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $830.98 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

