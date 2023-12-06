Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. Has $980,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Kelleher Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20.5% during the second quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors now owns 51,859 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,815 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the second quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $2,001,000. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,127 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merlin Capital LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,343,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock worth $16,034,099 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $146.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

