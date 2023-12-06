Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 577.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,156,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,669,000 after acquiring an additional 379,844 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 24.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,357,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,510,000 after acquiring an additional 468,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,287,000 after acquiring an additional 56,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 605.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $219.31 on Wednesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.73 and a 12-month high of $226.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -812.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.88 and a 200 day moving average of $159.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Duolingo’s revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Duolingo

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total value of $852,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,241.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.08, for a total transaction of $852,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 36,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,241.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $207,262.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,222.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,745 shares of company stock valued at $72,550,286 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.