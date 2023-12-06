Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,242 Shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,242 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in N-able were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in N-able during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of N-able during the second quarter worth approximately $514,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 42.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 42.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 59,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of N-able by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 201,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NABL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of N-able from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of N-able stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $13.49. N-able, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $15.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 112.09 and a beta of 0.34.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

