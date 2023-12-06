Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 56,651 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NOW by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,084,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,504,000 after acquiring an additional 242,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NOW by 12.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,255,868 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,752,000 after buying an additional 678,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in NOW by 2.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,126,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,551,000 after buying an additional 105,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in NOW by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,625,000 after buying an additional 81,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NOW by 4.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after buying an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Stock Down 0.4 %

DNOW stock opened at $10.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.41. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $14.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.30 million. NOW had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NOW from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOW in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

NOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.