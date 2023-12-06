Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,774 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cabot from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Cabot Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $76.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.32. Cabot Co. has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $83.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.48 million. Cabot had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.65%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

