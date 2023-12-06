Citigroup Inc. Sells 24,637 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,828,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Nuvalent by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvalent by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Nuvalent by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nuvalent news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $95,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Shair sold 91,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $4,649,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,852,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,946,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,845 shares of company stock worth $6,038,433 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Nuvalent Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVL opened at $67.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.35. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

