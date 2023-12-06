Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,572 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RWK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 128.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $3,391,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 36.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 188,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after acquiring an additional 25,314 shares during the period.

Shares of RWK opened at $97.89 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $83.82 and a one year high of $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200 day moving average of $94.43.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

