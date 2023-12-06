Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 6,218 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE UHS opened at $136.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.69 and a one year high of $158.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.42.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Articles

