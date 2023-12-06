Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRBN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $33.90 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.34.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

