Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,337 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth $164,000.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ FID opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.1293 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

